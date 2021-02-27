Rideau Jr. carries SC State to 1st win of season

Floyd Rideau Jr. had 15 points off the bench to lift South Carolina State to a 63-57 win over Florida A&M on Saturday, snapping the Bulldogs’ season-opening 16-game losing streak.

“I’m getting emotional,” said a joyful head coach Murray Garvin. “Young people don’t get enough credit for their resiliency during this pandemic. I give credit to those guys. They’ve hung in there. They have great character.”

Omar Croskey had 13 points for South Carolina State (1-16, 1-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference).

“I’m just really happy for them,” added Garvin. “If you guys could have seen the locker room afterward. It’s not about me. It’s about this university and the young men in that locker room.”

Jalen Speer had 20 points for the Rattlers (6-10, 5-4). DJ Jones added 15 points and seven rebounds. Kamron Reaves had 10 points.

The Bulldogs registered their first win in three tries against the Rattlers this season. In the most recent matchup, Florida A&M defeated South Carolina State 75-67 on Thursday. They will play again on Sunday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25