J. Wirth, Townsend lead No. 21 Gonzaga women to WCC title.

The Associated Press

SPOKANE, Wash.

Jenn Wirth scored 19 points, Jill Townsend added 18 and No. 21 Gonzaga captured the West Coast Conference championship outright with a 77-39 win over Loyola Marymount on Saturday.

The Bulldogs (21-3, 16-1), who have won five-straight league titles and 17 overall, outscored the Lions (5-18, 4-14) 43-8 over the second and third quarters.

A three-pointer by Jasmine Jones had the Lions within 16-15 less than a minute into the second quarter but they were their only points until the 6:54 mark of the third quarter.

The Bulldogs scored 26 straight points while Loyola Marymount was 0 for 14 with nine turnovers.

Trailing 57-20 after three quarters, the Lions scored 19 points in the fourth, doubling their field goals from seven to 14. They went 7 of 14 from 3-point range and 7 of 35 inside. They were outrebounded 45-20 and had 22 turnovers.

Ariel Johnson scored 11 points for the Lions.

Gonzaga earned a double-bye into the WCC semifinals and won't play until a week from Monday in Las Vegas.

