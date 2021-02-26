Sports

Williams leads CSU Bakersfield over CSU Northridge 84-58

The Associated Press

BAKERSFIELD, Calif.

Shaun Williams had 19 points to lead five Cal State Bakersfield players in double figures as the Roadrunners rolled past Cal State Northridge 84-58 on Friday night.

De’Monte Buckingham added 16 points for the Roadrunners. Justin McCall chipped in 13, Taze Moore scored 13 and Ronne Readus had 10. Moore also had three blocks.

Justin Edler-Davis, whose nine points per game heading into the matchup was second on the Roadrunners, shot only 20% in the game (1 of 5).

Cal State Bakersfield (15-9, 9-6 Big West Conference) posted a season-high 26 assists.

TJ Starks had 27 points for the Matadors (8-10, 4-7).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

New Mexico coach Paul Weir stepping down at end of season

February 26, 2021 10:00 PM

Baseball

Angels’ Jo Adell believes putting pep in his step can result in pop in his bat

Sports

WHL Roundup: Corson Hopwo leads Tigers over Rebels in first game of season

February 26, 2021 9:30 PM

College Sports

Planting more fertile seeds before NCAA tournament is goal for UCLA, USC

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service