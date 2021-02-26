Rangers score 3 times in 2nd period, beat Bruins 6-2

The New York Rangers celebrate a win over the Boston Bruins in an NHL hockey game Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in New York. (Bruce Bennett/Pool Photo via AP) AP

Ryan Strome had a goal and two assists and Chris Kreider had a goal and an assist in New York’s three-goal second period, leading the Rangers to a 6-2 victory over the Boston Bruins on Friday night.

Julian Gauthier, Colin Blackwell, Pavel Buchnevich and Jonny Brodzinski also scored to help the Rangers win for the third time in four games. Adam Fox and Ryan Lindgren each had two assists, and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 31 shots to improve to 2-0-2 in his last four starts.

With fans back at Madison Square Garden for the first time this season, the Rangers beat Bruins for the first time in three meetings. Boston was 5-0-1 in the previous six games with the Rangers.

After the game, the Rangers gathered at center-ice to salute the 1,800 fans in attendance before skating off. Several players gave their sticks to some of the fans.

Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, and Patrice Bergeron also scored. Tuukka Rask made with 28 saves in the Bruins’ fourth loss in five games. The lost 7-2 at the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

WILD 3, KINGS 1

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov, Nick Bjugstad and Joel Eriksson Ek scored in a 3:03 span in the period and Minnesota held off Los Angeles for its fifth straight victory.

Cam Talbot stopped 27 shots for the Wild, allowing only Jeff Carter’s goal late in the third period. Jonathan Quick made 27 saves for Los Angeles.

The teams will meet again Saturday night.

AVALANCHE 3, COYOTES 2

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nazem Kadri had a goal and two assists, Hunter Miska made 16 saves and Colorado survived Arizona's late shutout.

Playing in his fourth NHL game, Miska lost the shutout on Phil Kessel's goal with 1:36 left. Drake Caggiula scored again with 53 seconds left.

Mikko Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky also scored for Colorado.