French scores 15 to carry Saint Louis past Richmond 72-67

ST. LOUIS

Hasahn French had 15 points as Saint Louis narrowly defeated Richmond 72-67 on Friday night.

Javonte Perkins had 15 points for Saint Louis (12-5, 5-4 Atlantic 10 Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. Jordan Goodwin added 13 points.

Blake Francis had 24 points for the Spiders (13-6, 6-4). Nathan Cayo added 10 points. Grant Golden had 10 points.

