Ga. State, S. Alabama put streaks on line

Georgia State (12-5, 6-4) vs. South Alabama (16-8, 10-5)

Mitchell Center, Mobile, Alabama; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Alabama looks for its ninth straight conference win against Georgia State. Georgia State's last Sun Belt loss came against the South Alabama Jaguars 70-67 on Feb. 9. South Alabama has won its last eight games against conference opponents.

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership could play a big role in this game's outcome. Michael Flowers, Kayo Goncalves and John Pettway have combined to score 54 percent of South Alabama's points this season and 57 percent of the team's points over its last five games. For Georgia State, Corey Allen, Eliel Nsoseme and Kane Williams have combined to score 47 percent of the team's points this year, including 57 percent of all Panthers points over their last five.JUMPING FOR JUSTIN: Justin Roberts has connected on 37.6 percent of the 85 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 16 over his last three games. He's also converted 77.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

STREAK STATS: South Alabama has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 69 points while giving up 62.3.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Panthers have recently created buckets via assists more often than the Jaguars. South Alabama has 35 assists on 64 field goals (54.7 percent) over its past three games while Georgia State has assists on 55 of 87 field goals (63.2 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Georgia State is rated second among Sun Belt teams with an average of 80.8 points per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25