Sports

Hill lifts Fresno St. past UNLV 67-64

The Associated Press

LAS VEGAS

Isaiah Hill had 19 points and seven assists and Deon Stroud posted 18 points and seven rebounds as Fresno State edged past UNLV 67-64 on Wednesday night.

Anthony Holland had 12 points and eight rebounds for Fresno State (10-9, 8-9 Mountain West Conference). Orlando Robinson added 12 points.

Bryce Hamilton had 27 points and six rebounds for the Runnin’ Rebels (10-12, 7-8). Cheikh Mbacke Diong added 16 points and eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Basketball

Jazz hand Lakers worst loss of the season

Hockey

Cal Petersen helps Kings beat Blues for 6th straight win

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service