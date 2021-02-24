No. 20 Arkansas’ big run flusters No. 6 Alabama

Arkansas guard JD Notae (1) is fouled by Alabama Guard Jaden Shackelford (5) as he tries to drive to the hoop during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Fayetteville, Ark. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Woods) AP

Freshman Jaylin Williams scored 10 of his season-high 13 points during a decisive run and No. 20 Arkansas beat sixth-ranked Alabama 81-66 on Wednesday night.

It was the Razorbacks' first win at home over a ranked team in three years.

Williams keyed the 17-2 run that turned a six-point deficit into a nine-point lead with less than 10 minutes to play. He was one of five Arkansas players to finish in double figures for Arkansas (18-5, 10-4 Southeastern Conference). Justin Smith scored 11, Jalen Tate and J.D Notae had 12 apiece and Moses Moody led all scorers with 24, 16 of which came from the free-throw line.

Alabama (18-6, 13-2) managed only the two points during that stretch, a John Petty Jr. jumper, for a span of 8:53.

Arkansas’ run provided too much frustration. Petty was charged with a technical foul after appearing to argue a no-foul call with 6:55 left. The Razorbacks would build their lead to 16 less than two minutes later, forcing an Alabama timeout. Petty would be ejected after picking up another technical with 1:01 left.

Alabama ran hot and cold the whole game. The Crimson Tide missed their first nine 3-pointers, but would follow by making eight of their next 10, including the first basket of the second half, giving them their first lead since the opening five minutes of the game.

Jordan Bruner led Alabama with 14 points, 12 of which came in the first half. Petty finished with 12.

The loss snapped Alabama’s winning streak at three games and Arkansas’ win extended its SEC-winning streak to eight.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas is all but officially in for the NCAA Tournament after a middling January. The Razorbacks haven’t lost in SEC play since falling at Alabama by 31 points on Jan. 16

Alabama still sits comfortably atop the SEC standings with a two-game lead over the next closest team, Arkansas. The Crimson Tide may be troubled, however, as the defeat drops them just 1-3 against ranked opponents this year.

UP NEXT

Arkansas hosts LSU on Saturday. The Tigers won the first meeting Jan. 13 in Baton Rouge.

Alabama travels to Starkville to play Mississippi State in the penultimate game of the regular season.