No. 22 San Diego St. looks for home win vs Boise State

Boise State (18-4, 14-3) vs. No. 22 San Diego State (17-4, 11-3)

Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl, San Diego; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 22 San Diego State looks for its fourth straight win over Boise State at Viejas Arena at Aztec Bowl. The last victory for the Broncos at San Diego State was a 66-63 win on Feb. 27, 2016.

LEADING THE CHARGE: San Diego State's Matt Mitchell has averaged 15.1 points and 5.3 rebounds while Jordan Schakel has put up 14.6 points and four rebounds. For the Broncos, Derrick Alston Jr. has averaged 17.7 points while Abu Kigab has put up 12.8 points and 5.7 rebounds.ACCURATE ALSTON JR.: Alston has connected on 42.6 percent of the 129 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 12 for 21 over his last three games. He's also made 85.1 percent of his free throws this season.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: San Diego State is 14-0 when scoring at least 69 points and 3-4 when falling shy of that total. Boise State is 16-0 when it puts up 73 or more points and 2-4 on the year, otherwise.

PERFECT WHEN: The Aztecs are 14-0 when they score at least 69 points and 3-4 when they fall shy of that total. The Broncos are 16-0 when they score at least 73 points and 2-4 on the year when falling short of 73.

STOUT STATE: San Diego State has held opposing teams to 59.8 points per game this year, the sixth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25