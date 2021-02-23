Air Force looks to end streak vs NM

New Mexico (6-13, 2-13) vs. Air Force (4-17, 2-15)

Clune Arena, Colorado Springs, Colorado; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico looks to extend Air Force's conference losing streak to 11 games. Air Force's last MWC win came against the Wyoming Cowboys 72-69 on Jan. 16. New Mexico beat Air Force by eight on the road in its last outing.

SENIOR STUDS: Air Force's Chris Joyce, Keaton Van Soelen and Ameka Akaya have collectively scored 40 percent of all Falcons points this season, though that number has decreased to percent over the last five games.MIGHTY MAKUACH: Makuach Maluach has connected on 27.9 percent of the 68 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 2 for 7 over his last three games. He's also made 68.4 percent of his free throws this season.

SLIPPING AT 68: New Mexico is 0-10 when it allows at least 68 points and 6-3 when it holds opponents to less than 68.

COLD SPELL: Air Force has lost its last six home games, scoring an average of 61.7 points while giving up 79.2.

DID YOU KNOW: New Mexico has posted an excellent offensive rebound percentage of 35.5 percent, ranking the Lobos 19th nationally in that category. The offensive rebound percentage for Air Force stands at just 15.6 percent (ranked 342nd).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25