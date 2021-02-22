Sports

Harrell leads Texas State past Arkansas State 57-52

The Associated Press

JONESBORO, Ark.

Mason Harrell posted 17 points as Texas State narrowly beat Arkansas State 57-52 on Monday night.

Isiah Small had 13 points for Texas State (16-6, 10-3 Sun Belt Conference), which won its fifth consecutive game. Caleb Asberry added 12 points.

Norchad Omier had 16 points and 14 rebounds for the Red Wolves (10-10, 7-6), whose four-game winning streak was broken. Marquis Eaton added 13 points and Caleb Fields had seven rebounds.

