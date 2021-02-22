Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into matchup with Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (7-24, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (18-13, third in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo leads Milwaukee into a matchup against Minnesota. He's seventh in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.

The Bucks are 11-4 in home games. Milwaukee is the Eastern Conference leader with 48.4 rebounds per game led by Antetokounmpo averaging 11.9.

The Timberwolves are 3-13 on the road. Minnesota is 4-15 when outrebounded by opponents and averages 43.1 rebounds per game.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is scoring 28.4 points per game and averaging 11.9 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 19.9 points and 5.4 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves averaging 22 points and is adding 11.2 rebounds. Malik Beasley is averaging 20.4 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 41.9% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 115.5 points, 47.6 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points on 46.6% shooting.

Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 110 points, 41.6 rebounds, 27.7 assists, nine steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points on 47.0% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Jordan Nwora: out (ankle), Jaylen Adams: out (health and safety protocols), Jrue Holiday: out (health and safety protocols).

Timberwolves: Jarrett Culver: out (left ankle), D'Angelo Russell: out (leg).