St. Francis looks to sweep Sacred Heart

Sacred Heart (7-7, 7-6) vs. St. Francis (NY) (8-8, 8-7)

Peter Aquilone Court, Brooklyn Heights, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart seeks revenge on St. Francis (NY) after dropping the first matchup in Brooklyn Heights. The teams last played on Feb. 20, when the Terriers outshot Sacred Heart 52.4 percent to 45.1 percent and had six fewer turnovers en route to an 88-76 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: St. Francis (NY) has relied heavily on its seniors this year. Travis Atson, Chauncey Hawkins, Unique McLean and Rob Higgins have combined to account for 66 percent of the team's scoring this year and 72 percent of all Terriers points over the last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Tyler Thomas has either made or assisted on 45 percent of all Sacred Heart field goals over the last three games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 21 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Pioneers have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Terriers. St. Francis (NY) has an assist on 50 of 90 field goals (55.6 percent) over its previous three outings while Sacred Heart has assists on 43 of 76 field goals (56.6 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: St. Francis (NY) is rated second among NEC teams with an average of 77.7 points per game. The Terriers have averaged 87 points per game over their last three games.

