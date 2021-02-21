Doncic leads Dallas against Memphis after 44-point game

Memphis Grizzlies (13-13, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Dallas Mavericks (13-15, 10th in the Western Conference)

Dallas; Monday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas hosts the Memphis Grizzlies after Luka Doncic scored 44 points in the Mavericks' 121-118 loss to the Trail Blazers.

The Mavericks have gone 7-10 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas averages 42.3 rebounds per game and is 6-0 when outrebounding opponents.

The Grizzlies have gone 6-8 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis averages 44.3 rebounds per game and is 9-5 when winning the rebounding battle.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Hardaway Jr. leads the Mavericks with 3.1 made 3-pointers, and is averaging 16.7 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc. Dorian Finney-Smith is shooting 53.2% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Dallas.

Ja Morant leads the Grizzlies averaging 7.8 assists while scoring 18.9 points per game. Jonas Valanciunas is shooting 56.9% and averaging 16.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mavericks: 5-5, averaging 119.2 points, 41 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 122.5 points on 49.5% shooting.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 112.5 points, 42.7 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 51.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Mavericks: None listed.

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Brandon Clarke: out (calf), Dillon Brooks: out (thigh), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: day to day (hip), Grayson Allen: out (rest), Kyle Anderson: out (rest).