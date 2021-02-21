Stars take on the Panthers on 5-game losing streak

Dallas Stars (5-3-4, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (11-3-2, first in the Central Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas heads into the matchup against Florida as losers of five in a row.

The Panthers are 11-3-2 against Central Division opponents. Florida is the top team in the Nhl with 5.9 assists per game, led by Jonathan Huberdeau averaging 0.9.

The Stars are 5-3-4 against opponents in the Central Division. Dallas is ninth in the league averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Joe Pavelski with nine.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Carter Verhaeghe leads the Panthers with a plus-seven in 16 games this season. Huberdeau has six goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Pavelski has 17 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling eight assists for the Stars. Denis Gurianov has two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

Stars: 3-3-4, averaging three goals, 5.2 assists, 4.2 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with an .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Noel Acciari: out (upper body).

Stars: Roope Hintz: day to day (lower body).