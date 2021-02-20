Sports

Thomas scores 16 to lead Georgia St. over Troy 65-53

The Associated Press

ATLANTA

Jalen Thomas posted 16 points as Georgia State got past Troy 65-53 on Saturday.

Corey Allen had 16 points for Georgia State (11-5, 5-4 Sun Belt Conference). Justin Roberts added 13 points and nine assists. Kane Williams had 12 points and six rebounds.

Kam Woods had 15 points for the Trojans (10-14, 4-10), whose losing streak stretched to five games. Nick Stampley added 13 points and eight rebounds. Desmond Williams had seven rebounds.

Zay Williams, the Trojans’ second leading scorer coming into the matchup at 11 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

The Panthers improve to 2-0 against the Trojans for the season. Georgia State defeated Troy 80-66 on Friday.

