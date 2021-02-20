FAMU looks for home win vs NC A&T

NC A&T (8-10, 4-1) vs. Florida A&M (5-8, 4-2)

Al Lawson Center, Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M looks for its fifth straight win over NC A&T at Al Lawson Center. The last victory for the Aggies at Florida A&M was a 77-70 win on Feb. 27, 2016.

SUPER SENIORS: NC A&T has benefited heavily from its seniors. Kameron Langley, Tyrone Lyons, Tyler Maye and Kwe Parker have combined to account for 37 percent of the team's scoring this year and 40 percent of all Aggies points over the team's last five games.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Rattlers have given up only 59.8 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 78 per game they allowed in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Langley has accounted for 46 percent of all NC A&T field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 10 field goals and 23 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: The Rattlers are 0-5 when they allow at least 74 points and 5-3 when they hold opponents to anything under 74 points. The Aggies are 0-6 when they score 65 points or fewer and 8-4 when they exceed 65.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Rattlers are 5-0 when holding opponents to 40.3 percent or worse from the field, and 0-8 when opponents shoot better than that. The Aggies are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 66 points or fewer and 1-10 when opponents exceed 66 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The NC A&T defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 24.7 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Aggies eighth among Division I teams. Florida A&M has turned the ball over on 22.8 percent of its possessions (ranking the Rattlers 325th, nationally).

