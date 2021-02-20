Frankfurt beats Bayern 2-1 to reinvigorate Bundesliga race

Stuttgart's Tanguy Coulibaly, left, and Cologne's Elvis Rexhbe challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between 1. FC Cologne and VfB Stuttgart in Cologne, Germany, Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021. ( Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP) AP

Amin Younes reinvigorated the Bundesliga title race by leading Eintracht Frankfurt to a 2-1 win over first-place Bayern Munich on Saturday.

Younes was involved in the buildup for Daichi Kamada’s opener in the 12th minute and he scored what proved to be the winner in the 31st as Frankfurt maintained its outstanding start to the year with its eighth win from nine games in 2021.

Younes, who tormented Bayern’s defense in the first half, marked his goal by holding a shirt commemorating the victims of an attack in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago.

Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for Bayern to take his season tally to a league-leading 26 goals, but missed out on scoring a late equalizer when Lucas Hernández’ cross sailed just over his head at the far post in injury time.

Frankfurt was without top-scorer André Silva (18 goals) due to an injury picked up in training, giving Luka Jovic his first start since he returned on loan from Real Madrid. Frankfurt also had to do without the injured defender Erik Durm and suspended midfielder Djibril Sow.

Bayern also had enforced absences with Thomas Müller and Benjamin Pavard due to the coronavirus, while Corentin Tolisso is out for around three months after tearing a tendon his left thigh in training on Thursday. Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez were back among Bayern’s substitutes after recovering from their COVID-19 infections. Goretzka came on to help Bayern’s improved performance in the second half.

Leipzig can cut Bayern’s lead to two points with a win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday, while Frankfurt is now just seven points off the lead.

Mainz beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 away, Union Berlin won 1-0 in Freiburg and Stuttgart enjoyed a 1-0 win at Cologne.

Last-place Schalke hosted Borussia Dortmund in the Ruhr derby later Saturday.

