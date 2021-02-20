No. 21 Wisconsin looks to extend streak vs Northwestern

No. 21 Wisconsin (15-8, 9-7) vs. Northwestern (6-13, 3-12)

Welsh-Ryan Arena, Evanston, Illinois; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 21 Wisconsin looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Northwestern. Wisconsin has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Wildcats. Northwestern's last win in the series came on Feb. 1, 2018, a 60-52 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Wisconsin has relied heavily on its seniors. D'Mitrik Trice, Micah Potter, Aleem Ford, Brad Davison and Nate Reuvers have collectively accounted for 75 percent of the team's scoring this year and 79 percent of all Badgers points over the last five games.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Trice has been directly responsible for 40 percent of all Wisconsin field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has 10 field goals and 15 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Northwestern is 0-10 when opposing teams score 71 or more points. Wisconsin is a perfect 9-0 when its offense scores at least 72 points.

PERFECT WHEN: Wisconsin is a perfect 9-0 when it scores at least 72 points. The Badgers are 6-8 when scoring any fewer than 72.

DID YOU KNOW: The Wisconsin offense has recorded a turnover on only 13.7 percent of its possessions, which is the third-best rate in the nation. The Northwestern defense has forced opposing teams to turn the ball over on just 18 percent of all possessions (ranked 258th among Division I teams).

