Iona looks to extend streak vs Canisius

Iona (7-5, 5-3) vs. Canisius (6-3, 6-3)

Koessler Athletic Center, Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona looks for its sixth straight win in the head-to-head series over Canisius. Iona has won by an average of 12 points in its last five wins over the Golden Griffins. Canisius' last win in the series came on Jan. 21, 2018, an 84-82 win.

SUPER SENIORS: Iona's Isaiah Ross, Asante Gist and Dylan van Eyck have combined to score 49 percent of the team's points this season and have accounted for 46 percent of all Gaels scoring over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Golden Griffins have scored 71.6 points per game against conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the zero per game they put up in non-conference play.ROBUST ROSS: Ross has connected on 40.7 percent of the 81 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 35 over his last five games. He's also converted 81.3 percent of his free throws this season.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: The Golden Griffins are 5-0 when they block at least four opposing shots and 1-3 when they fall shy of that mark. The Gaels are 5-0 when turning the ball over 13 times or fewer and 2-5 when the team exceeds that total.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Gaels have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Golden Griffins. Canisius has 37 assists on 82 field goals (45.1 percent) across its past three outings while Iona has assists on 45 of 80 field goals (56.3 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Iona is ranked second among MAAC teams with an average of 73.6 points per game. The Gaels have averaged 80.2 points per game over their last five games.

