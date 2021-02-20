Morant, Grizzlies take on the Suns

Phoenix Suns (18-10, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Memphis Grizzlies (13-12, ninth in the Western Conference)

Memphis; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies host Devin Booker and the Phoenix Suns.

The Grizzlies are 6-7 against Western Conference opponents. Memphis leads the Western Conference with 28.1 assists per game led by Morant averaging 8.0.

The Suns have gone 10-7 against Western Conference opponents. Phoenix has an 18-9 record when scoring 100 or more points.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Grizzlies won 108-104 in the last matchup on Jan. 18. Morant led Memphis with 17 points, and Deandre Ayton led Phoenix with 18 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonas Valanciunas leads the Grizzlies with 11.0 rebounds and averages 16.6 points. Morant is averaging 18.4 points and 3.7 rebounds while shooting 39.3% over the last 10 games for Memphis.

Booker leads the Suns averaging 24.3 points while adding 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game. Chris Paul is averaging 18.1 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 50.2% over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 114.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points on 51.7% shooting.

Suns: 8-2, averaging 114.8 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 46.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (foot), Dillon Brooks: out (thigh), Jaren Jackson Jr.: out (knee), Justise Winslow: out (hip).

Suns: None listed.