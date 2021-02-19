Madut scores 23 to lead Hawaii over CSU Northridge 75-74

Junior Madut had a season-high 23 points and Biwali Bayles hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 22 seconds left as Hawaii narrowly beat Cal State Northridge 75-74 on Friday.

Bayles finished with 12 points for Hawaii (8-7, 6-7 Big West Conference). James Jean-Marie added 11 points. Noel Coleman had 11 points.

TJ Starks scored 11 points in a 17-3 run that gave CSUN its first lead since the opening minutes and made it 74-72 with 46 seconds remaining. Bayles answered with a 3 about 24 seconds later and the Matadors went 0 for 3 from the field from there as Hawaii held on.

Justin Webster, whose 13 points per game heading into the contest led the Rainbow Warriors, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

Starks scored a career-high 31 points for the Matadors (7-9, 3-6). Darius Brown II added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. Brendan Harrick had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25