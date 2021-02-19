Indiana takes road win streak into matchup with Houston

Indiana Pacers (15-14, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (11-17, 13th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana visits Houston looking to continue its three-game road winning streak.

The Rockets have gone 5-6 at home. Houston allows 111.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.9 points per game.

The Pacers are 8-5 on the road. Indiana ranks fourth in the Eastern Conference with 14.7 fast break points per game led by TJ Warren averaging 4.8.

The two teams matchup for the second time this season. The Pacers defeated the Rockets 114-107 in their last matchup on Jan. 6. Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 35 points, and John Wall paced Houston scoring 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Gordon leads the Rockets averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers, and is scoring 18.7 points per game while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc. Wall is averaging 19.2 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 36.2% over the last 10 games for Houston.

Brogdon leads the Pacers averaging 21.6 points while adding 4.8 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. T.J. McConnell is averaging eight assists and 8.5 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 2-8, averaging 106.4 points, 42.5 rebounds, 23.2 assists, eight steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.4 points on 46.8% shooting.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 113.8 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 7.5 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points on 45.6% shooting.

INJURIES: Rockets: Dante Exum: out (calf), Victor Oladipo: day to day (foot), PJ Tucker: day to day (quad), Christian Wood: out (ankle).

Pacers: Caris LeVert: out (kidney), TJ Warren: out (foot).