Trimble scores 22 to carry Akron over Northern Illinois

Bryan Trimble Jr. had 22 points as Akron stretched its home winning streak to nine games, edging past Northern Illinois 81-76 on Tuesday.

Loren Cristian Jackson had 19 points and seven assists for Akron (13-4, 11-3 Mid-American Conference). Ali Ali added 11 points and Michael Wynn had 10 points.

Zool Kueth had 21 points for the Huskies (2-12, 1-8). Tyler Cochran scored a career-high 20 points plus 13 rebounds and seven assists. Chinedu Kingsley Okanu had 10 points.

The Zips leveled the season series against the Huskies. Northern Illinois defeated Akron 67-65 on Jan. 12.

