Sports

Ali, Radford host Gardner-Webb

The Associated Press

RADFORD, Va.

Gardner-Webb (8-14, 7-10) vs. Radford (13-9, 12-4)

Dedmon Center, Radford, Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two guards will be on display as Jaheam Cornwall and Gardner-Webb will face Fah'Mir Ali and Radford. The senior Cornwall is averaging 16.4 points over the last five games. Ali, a freshman, is averaging 10 points over the last five games.

LEADING THE CHARGE: Cornwall is averaging 14 points and four assists to lead the charge for the Runnin' Bulldogs. D'Maurian Williams is also a big contributor, accounting for 11.5 points per game. The Highlanders have been led by Ali, who is averaging 10.5 points.JUMPING FOR JAHEAM: Cornwall has connected on 39.6 percent of the 139 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 9 for 21 over the last three games. He's also made 79.7 percent of his free throws this season.

STREAK STATS: Gardner-Webb has lost its last five road games, scoring 68.4 points, while allowing 75.6 per game.

ASSIST DISTRIBUTION: The Highlanders have recently gotten baskets via assists more often than the Runnin' Bulldogs. Radford has 35 assists on 78 field goals (44.9 percent) over its past three contests while Gardner-Webb has assists on 28 of 66 field goals (42.4 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Radford is rated second among Big South teams with an offensive rebound percentage of 34.9 percent. The Highlanders have averaged 11.3 offensive boards per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Baseball

Dylan Hernandez: Enjoy Clayton Kershaw, Corey Seager and Kenley Jansen while you can, Dodgers fans

College Sports

Mark Bradley: College hoops amid COVID: Clarity is in short supply

Football

Mike Sielski: After what he gave the Eagles, Zach Ertz deserves more than to be a sweetener in a Carson Wentz trade

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service