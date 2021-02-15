Sports

Williams carries Murray State over SIU-Edwardsville 86-57

The Associated Press

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill.

KJ Williams had a career-high 28 points plus 14 rebounds as Murray State rolled past Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 86-57 on Monday.

Tevin Brown had 18 points and six rebounds for Murray State (12-9, 9-7 Ohio Valley Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory. Chico Carter Jr. added 14 points and Demond Robinson had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Mike Adewunmi had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (8-12, 6-8). Shamar Wright added 12 points.

