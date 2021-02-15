Kuemper shines as Coyotes beat Blues 1-0 in Game 7

Arizona Coyotes goaltender Darcy Kuemper (35) and center Nick Schmaltz celebrate after defeating the St. Louis Blues in an NHL hockey game, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) AP

Darcy Kuemper stopped 24 shots, Clayton Keller scored and the Arizona Coyotes closed out their seven-game series against the St. Louis Blues with a 1-0 win Monday.

The shifting dynamics of playing hockey in a pandemic led to the Blues and Coyotes playing seven straight games against each other, a first in NHL or NBA regular-season history.

The teams split the first six games, and the Coyotes were at their shutdown best in Game 7.

Keller scored in the second period. Kuemper, making his fifth start in the series, earned his first shutout this season and No. 19 for his career.

Jordan Binnington had 18 saves for the Blues.

PANTHERS 6, LIGHTNING 4

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau scored to help Florida gain ground on Central Division-leading Tampa Bay.

Florida won two of three games between the teams in a five-day span and pulled within a point of the Lightning in the standings.

Aleksander Barkov, Anton Stralman, Owen Tipppett, Anthony Duclair and Frank Vatrano also scored for Florida, which recorded its first win in Tampa Bay since March 26. 2016, a span of eight games.

Chris Driedger finished with 27 saves, and Florida improved to 4-0 in games following a loss this season.

Alex Volkov scored twice for Tampa Bay, which had its six-game home winning streak halted. Steven Stamkos and Tyler Johnson also scored for the Lightning. Curtis McElhinney made 15 saves in his second start of the season.

HURRICANES 7, BLUE JACKETS 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Brock McGinn and Teuvo Teravainen scored 26 seconds apart in the second period, leading Carolina to its third consecutive victory.

McGinn finished with two goals and two assists, and Teravainen added three assists.

Carolina's Jordan Staal was credited with two goals following a scoring change. Sebastian Aho and Nino Niederreiter also scored for the Hurricanes.

Cam Atkinson, Boone Jenner and Kevin Stenlund scored for Columbus. Joonas Korpisalo made 20 saves across two periods before he was replaced by Elvis Merzlikins.

ISLANDERS 3, SABRES 1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Semyon Varlamov stopped 20 shots and the Islanders extended their point streak to seven games with a win over the COVID-19-depleted Sabres, who were playing their first game in two weeks.

Buffalo still had six regulars sidelined, including three defensemen, in returning after a coronavirus-forced break, which began two days after a 5-3 loss to New Jersey on Jan. 31. Rust and fatigue played a factor in a game in which the Sabres failed to get a shot on goal in the third period (12-0) and were outshot 29-21 overall.

Anders Lee, Jean-Gabriel Pageau and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders.

Victor Olofsson scored a power-play goal for Buffalo to extend his point streak to a career-best seven games. Linus Ullmark stopped 26 shots.

SENATORS 6, MAPLE LEAFS 5, OT

TORONTO (AP) — Evgenii Dadonov scored his second goal of the game in overtime, and Ottawa overcame a four-goal deficit to win for the first time in franchise history.

Ottawa trailed 5-1 late in the second period before charging back, improving to 1-237-3 when trailing by at least four goals. Conor Brown and Nick Paul each had a goal and an assist. Drake Batherson and Artem Zub also scored, and Marcus Hogberg stopped 33 shots.

Auston Matthews had two goals — giving him an NHL-leading 12 — and an assist for Toronto. Joe Thornton had a goal and an assist in his return from injury. Travis Boyd and Pierre Engvall provided the rest of the offense for Toronto, and Frederik Andersen made 25 saves.

BLACKHAWKS 3, RED WINGS 2, OT

DETROIT (AP) — Dominik Kubalik scored his second goal of the game 4:43 into overtime, sending the Blackhawks to the win.

Kubalik and Mattias Janmark staked the Blackhawks to a two-goal lead in the first period that they slowly lost before stepping up in the extra session. Kubalik slipped a shot between Thomas Greiss’ pads, finishing a 2-on-1 rush with Pius Suter late in overtime.

Surprising Chicago won for the fifth time in six games in the opener of a six-game trip. Malcolm Subban finished with 27 stops in his fourth start of the season.

Vladislav Namestnikov and Christian Djoos scored for Detroit. Greiss made 21 saves.