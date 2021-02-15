Sacramento hosts Brooklyn on home losing streak

Brooklyn Nets (16-12, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (12-14, 11th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Monday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento aims to stop its three-game home slide with a victory over Brooklyn.

The Kings are 7-9 on their home court. Sacramento ranks fifth in the Western Conference with 25.7 assists per game led by De'Aaron Fox averaging 6.8.

The Nets are 5-7 in road games. Brooklyn averages 120.9 points and has outscored opponents by 3.4 points per game.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes is averaging 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Kings. Richaun Holmes is averaging 7.4 rebounds and 11.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Kevin Durant leads the Nets averaging 29 points while adding 7.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game. James Harden is averaging 7.4 rebounds and 20.4 points per game over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 6-4, averaging 115 points, 43.6 rebounds, 27.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points on 46.2% shooting.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 122.1 points, 42.3 rebounds, 27.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 50.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.7 points on 47.4% shooting.

INJURIES: Kings: Marvin Bagley III: day to day (calf), De'Aaron Fox: day to day (knee).

Nets: Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Iman Shumpert: out (left hamstring), DeAndre Jordan: day to day (personal).