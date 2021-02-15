Minnesota travels to Los Angeles for division battle

Minnesota Wild (6-5-0, sixth in the West Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (4-6-3, seventh in the West Division)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles takes on Minnesota in a matchup of West Division teams.

The Kings are 4-6-3 against the rest of their division. Los Angeles has converted on 24.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 13 power-play goals.

The Wild are 6-5-0 against the rest of their division. Minnesota averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Kevin Fiala leads the team serving 23 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Jan. 28, Minnesota won 5-3. Marcus Johansson recorded a team-high 2 points for the Wild.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has 17 total points for the Kings, four goals and 13 assists. Drew Doughty has three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Jordan Greenway has 10 total points while scoring two goals and totaling eight assists for the Wild. Joel Eriksson Ek has 9 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Wild: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.6 penalties and 11.3 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Wild: Alex Stalock: out (health protocols), Marcus Foligno: out (covid protocol), Nick Bonino: out (covid protocol), Nico Sturm: out (health and safety protocols).