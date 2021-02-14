Texas A&M-CC looks to end streak vs HBU

Houston Baptist (4-13, 3-6) vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (3-15, 0-9)

American Bank Center, Corpus Christi, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Houston Baptist looks to extend Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's conference losing streak to 11 games. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi's last Southland win came against the Houston Baptist Huskies 84-78 on March 7, 2020. Houston Baptist beat Lamar by five at home in its last outing.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: Pedro Castro is averaging 14.2 points and 7.1 rebounds to lead the charge for the Huskies. Darius Lee is also a big contributor, producing 8.5 points per game. The Islanders have been led by Jalen White, who is averaging 9.9 points and 5.2 rebounds.

STEPPING IT UP: The Huskies have scored 74.8 points per game and allowed 78.1 points per game against Southland opponents. Those are both significant improvements over the 65.7 points scored and 88 points allowed per game to non-conference foes.CLUTCH CASTRO: Castro has connected on 54.5 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 13 of 25 over the last five games. He's also made 82.9 percent of his free throws this season.

BEHIND THE ARC: Houston Baptist's Hunter Janacek has attempted 88 3-pointers and connected on 29.5 percent of them, and is 9 for 31 over his last five games.

COLD SPELL: Texas A&M-Corpus Christi has lost its last four home games, scoring an average of 66.8 points while giving up 74.8.

DID YOU KNOW: Houston Baptist as a team has made 8.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-most among Southland teams.

