Jones scores 17, Stanford holds off Utah 73-66

Utah forward Timmy Allen drives around Stanford guard Daejon Davis during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker) AP

Spencer Jones made a career-high five 3-pointers and scored 17 points, and Stanford held off Utah for a 73-66 win on Saturday night.

Jones helped the Cardinal (13-8, 9-6 Pac-12) hold off a late challenge with a pair of his 3-pointers in the final 5:02. Jones was 5 of 9 from 3-point range and 6 of 11 overall in the game.

The Utes (9-8, 6-7) closed the deficit to five in the final minute after trailing by double digits for most of the second half.

Oscar da Silva added 13 points on 6-of-9 shooting, and Michael O’Connell and Jaiden Delaire added 11 points each for Stanford.

The Cardinal shot 54% from the field.

Alfonso Plummer scored eight of his 14 points in the first four minutes of the game as Utah jumped to a 12-2 lead. Stanford outscored Utah 30-8 over the final 13 minutes of the half, including runs of seven and 11 straight points, to lead 34-22 at the break.

Timmy Allen scored 14 of his 18 points in the second half and Branden Carlson had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Utah.

Stanford visits Washington and Utah visits Oregon State on Thursday.