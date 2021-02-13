Sports

Zidek lifts Pepperdine past Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 60-58

MALIBU, Calif.

Jan Zidek had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Pepperdine narrowly beat Saint Mary’s 60-58 on Saturday. Colbey Ross added 10 points and 10 assists and scored the go-ahead points for the Waves on a pair of foul shots with two seconds left.

Kessler Edwards had 15 points for Pepperdine (10-8, 6-3 West Coast Conference). Jade’ Smith added 13 points and six rebounds.

Matthias Tass had 17 points for the Gaels (11-6, 2-4). Logan Johnson added 12 points. Tommy Kuhse had 11 points.

