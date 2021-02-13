Sports

Taylor scores 32 sending Austin Peay past SE Missouri St.

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn.

Terry Taylor scored 32 points and grabbed 14 rebounds and Austin Peay topped Southeast Missouri 78-63 on Saturday.

Taylor buried a game-opening 3-pointer and the Governors led the rest of the way. Taylor missed just six of his 18-shot attempts.

Austin Peay has won back-to-back games following a two-game skid.

Tai’Reon Joseph had 14 points for Austin Peay (13-8, 9-6 Ohio Valley Conference) and Carlos Paez scored 10.

Eric Reed Jr. scored a season-high 21 points for the Redhawks (7-14, 5-10).

