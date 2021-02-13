McGhee scores 22 to lead Liberty over North Florida 80-60

Darius McGhee had 22 points as Liberty easily defeated North Florida 80-60 on Saturday.

Chris Parker had 13 points for Liberty (17-5, 8-2 Atlantic Sun Conference), which earned its sixth straight victory. Kyle Rode added 10 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

Carter Hendricksen had 18 points for the Ospreys (7-13, 5-5) and Jose Placer added 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25