Iorio lifts South Alabama over Troy 58-51

Sam Iorio had 11 points and 15 rebounds to carry South Alabama to a 58-51 win over Troy on Saturday.

John Pettway had 14 points and six rebounds for South Alabama (14-8, 8-5 Sun Belt Conference), which won its sixth straight game. Kayo Goncalves added 14 points and eight rebounds. Tyreke Locure had 11 points and six assists.

Michael Flowers, whose 22 points per game entering the contest led the Jaguars, scored eight points (2 of 13).

Zay Williams had 14 points and 18 rebounds for the Trojans (10-12, 4-8). Duke Miles added 10 points and seven assists.

The Jaguars improve to 2-0 against the Trojans this season. South Alabama defeated Troy 73-70 on Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25