W. Illinois looks for home win vs Denver

Denver (2-14, 1-8) vs. Western Illinois (6-12, 4-7)

Western Hall, Macomb, Illinois; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Illinois looks for its fourth straight win over Denver at Western Hall. The last victory for the Pioneers at Western Illinois was an 89-52 win on Feb. 24, 2018.

TEAM LEADERS: Western Illinois' Will Carius has averaged 15.4 points and 4.9 rebounds while Tamell Pearson has put up 11.4 points and 7.3 rebounds. For the Pioneers, Jase Townsend has averaged 20.1 points and 4.1 rebounds while Sam Hines Jr. has put up 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Leathernecks have given up only 78.1 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 81.8 per game they allowed to non-conference foes.TERRIFIC TOWNSEND: Townsend has connected on 32.6 percent of the 86 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 22 over the last three games. He's also made 88.9 percent of his free throws this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Western Illinois is 0-9 this year when it scores 74 points or fewer and 6-3 when it scores at least 75.

STREAK STATS: Denver has lost its last six road games, scoring 59.5 points, while allowing 80.7 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois gets to the line more often than any other Summit League team. The Leathernecks have averaged 21 foul shots per game this season, including 31.8 per game over their four-game winning streak.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25