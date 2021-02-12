Leonard scores 33 as Clippers beat Bulls 125-106

Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, left, drives against Los Angeles Clippers center Ivica Zubac, center, and guard Terance Mann during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) AP

Kawhi Leonard scored 33 points, Lou Williams and Marcus Morris Sr. came up big in the fourth quarter, and the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Chicago Bulls 125-106 on Friday night.

Leonard finished three points shy of a season high set two nights earlier at Minnesota. He scored 16 points in the third quarter to help Los Angeles stretch a four-point lead to 12.

Morris scored 15 of his 20 points in the fourth, and Lou Williams added 11 of his 17 in the final quarter. The Clippers won their second straight after losing two in a row.

The Bulls cooled off after setting a franchise-record with 25 3-pointers in a win over New Orleans on Wednesday, making 12 of 32.

Zach LaVine, coming off a season-high 46-point outing, scored 26. He also had nine rebounds and six assists.

Coby White and Tomas Satoransky added 17 points apiece, but the Bulls fell to 4-9 at the United Center.

The Clippers led by eight late in the third after Ivica Zubac hit two free throws. Leonard nailed a 3 in the closing minute and added a free throw with a second left to make it 90-78.

Williams, coming off a 27-point outing, scored 11 of Los Angeles' first 13 points in the fourth quarter. He made back-to-back layups to push the lead to 103-86. Morris hit a 3 to make it 109-90 with seven minutes remaining.

TIP-INS

Clippers: Paul George missed his fourth consecutive game with a swollen right toe. Coach Tyronn Lue said they texted Friday and the six-time All-Star is “in a good place, good spirits.” George is second on the team in scoring at 24.4 points per game. ... Chicago product Patrick Beverley had six points in about 12 minutes in his second game back after missing eight in a row with a right knee injury.

Bulls: F Otto Porter Jr. missed his sixth straight game with recurring back spasms.

UP NEXT

Clippers: Los Angeles hosts the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Bulls: Chicago visits the Indiana Pacers on Monday.