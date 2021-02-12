Sports

Manjon lifts UC Davis over Long Beach State 68-66

The Associated Press

DAVIS, Calif.

Ezra Manjon made a layup in traffic with 1.2 seconds left as UC Davis edged past Long Beach State 68-66 on Friday.

Manjon finished with 19 points and six assists.

Elijah Pepper had 14 points and six rebounds for UC Davis (5-6, 3-4 Big West Conference). Christian Anigwe added 10 points and nine rebounds. Kennedy Koehler had five assists.

Joe Hampton had 19 points for the Beach (3-6, 2-3). Michael Carter III added 15 points and Drew Cobb had eight rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Sports

Jones scores 20 to carry Stetson past Kennesaw State 74-61

February 12, 2021 5:51 PM

Sports

Carter lifts Murray State past SE Missouri 80-60

February 12, 2021 5:49 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service