Lillard scores 30 points, Trail Blazers beat 76ers 118-114

Boston Celtics' Jayson Tatum (0) drives past Toronto Raptors' Kyle Lowry during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer) AP

Damian Lillard had 30 points and the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Philadelphia 118-114 on Thursday night.

Carmelo Anthony added 24 points off the bench, including 16 in the fourth quarter, to help Portland win for the fourth time in five games.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 35 points and nine rebounds, and Ben Simmons added 23 points and 11 rebounds. The loss snapped a four-game road winning streak.

The Eastern Conference-leading Sixers had won six of seven, with the only loss during that span coming a week ago to the Trail Blazers, 121-105. It was just the second loss at home for the Sixers.

WARRIORS 111, MAGIC 105

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry made 10 3-pointers and had 40 points, eight rebounds and five assists, leading Golden State past undermanned Orlando.

Curry made four of his first seven 3s and finished 10 for 19 from deep — even having one taken away by a replay review after the third quarter. The two-time MVP has made at least four 3-pointers in a career-best 13 straight games.

Golden State attempted a franchise-record 30 3-pointers in the first half and went 20 of 50 from long range overall.

Orlando was already missing four key players, then lost guard Frank Mason III to a strained right groin early in the game. Nikola Vucevic had 25 points, 13 rebounds and five assists for the Magic.

CELTICS 120, RAPTORS 106

Semi Ojeleye had a career-high 24 points and six 3-pointers and Boston beat Toronto.

Rookie Payton Pritchard added 20 points and had a career-high six 3s to help Boston snap a two-game skid. The Celtics never trailed and led by 19, thanks in part to a season-high 20 3-pointers.

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 24 points and six assists. Pascal Siakam had with 23 points.

HEAT 101, ROCKETS 94

HOUSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler had a triple-double with 27 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and Miami overcame a slow start to beat slumping Houston.

Miami won its fourth straight and handed Houston its fourth loss in a row.

John Wall and Eric Gordon led the Rockets with 17 points each.

PACERS 111, PISTONS 95

DETROIT (AP) — Domantas Sabonis had 26 points, eight rebounds and eight assists and Indiana beat Detroit to end a four-game losing streak.

Malcolm Brogdon added 18 points, and Jeremy Lamb had 17.

Josh Jackson led Detroit with 18 points. Rookie Isaiah Stewart added 17 in his first start at center.