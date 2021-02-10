Montana looks for home win vs Weber State

Weber State (11-4, 6-2) vs. Montana (8-9, 4-6)

Dahlberg Arena, Missoula, Montana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montana looks for its fourth straight win over Weber State at Dahlberg Arena. The last victory for the Wildcats at Montana was an 84-81 win on Dec. 31, 2016.

FAB FRESHMEN: Montana's Kyle Owens, Brandon Whitney and Josh Bannan have collectively scored 43 percent of the team's points this season, including 43 percent of all Grizzlies scoring over the last five games.

BIG SKY IMPROVEMENT: The Grizzlies have scored 66.7 points per game across 10 conference games, an improvement from the 60.5 per game they managed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BROWN: Isiah Brown has connected on 33.8 percent of the 77 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 9 of 26 over his last five games. He's also made 81 percent of his free throws this season.

WINNING WHEN: The Grizzlies are 5-0 when at least four of their players score 10 or more points and 3-9 when any fewer than that achieve double-figures. The Wildcats are 7-0 when they hold opponents to 67 points or fewer and 4-4 when opponents exceed 67 points.

ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Wildcats have recently created baskets via assists more often than the Grizzlies. Montana has an assist on 33 of 77 field goals (42.9 percent) over its past three contests while Weber State has assists on 43 of 90 field goals (47.8 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The Weber State offense has scored 84.5 points per game, the eighth-highest figure in Division I. Montana has only averaged 69 points per game, which ranks 222nd nationally.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25