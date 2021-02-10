Sports

Stars face the Hurricanes on 3-game losing streak

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Carolina Hurricanes (7-3-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Dallas Stars (5-2-3, sixth in the Central Division)

Dallas; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dallas aims to stop its three-game slide with a victory over Carolina.

Dallas finished 12-9-3 in division action and 19-12-3 at home a season ago. The Stars scored 178 total goals last season, 42 on power plays and five shorthanded.

Carolina went 38-25-5 overall and 8-12-1 in division games during the 2019-20 season. The Hurricanes scored 217 total goals last season while collecting 380 assists.

In their last meeting on Jan. 31, Carolina won 4-3. Jordan Staal recorded a team-high 2 points for the Hurricanes.

INJURIES: Stars: Alexander Radulov: day to day (lower body), Andrej Sekera: out (covid-19 protocol).

Hurricanes: Martin Necas: day to day (upper body), Petr Mrazek: out (thumb), Vincent Trocheck: day to day (lower body).

