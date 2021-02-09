Sports
Nze, Thompson double up to send Butler past St. John’s in OT
Bryce Nze scored 19 points with 10 rebounds and Aaron Thompson scored 17 distributing 10 assists and Butler beat St. John's in overtime 76-73 on Tuesday night.
Butler (7-10, 6-8 Big East Conference) has won back-to-back contests following a three-game losing streak.
Thompson hit a layup with 2:04 left in overtime to give the Bulldogs the lead for good at 74-73. The bucket followed Julian Champagnie's 3-point play that put St. John's out front 73-72 with 2:25 left.
Bo Hodges scored 12 and Bryce Golden 11 for Butler.
Champagnie scored 19, Isaih Moore 13 and Rasheem Dunn 12 for the Red Storm (13-8, 7-7).
