Alabama St. looks to extend streak vs MVSU

Mississippi Valley State (0-16, 0-8) vs. Alabama State (3-7, 3-7)

Dunn-Oliver Acadome, Montgomery, Alabama; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State looks for its ninth straight win in the head-to-head series over Mississippi Valley State. In its last eight wins against the Delta Devils, Alabama State has won by an average of 10 points. Mississippi Valley State's last win in the series came on Jan. 9, 2017, a 73-70 victory.

SUPER SENIORS: Alabama State's Brandon Battle, DJ Heath and Kevion Stewart have combined to score 44 percent of the team's points this season, including 50 percent of all Hornets scoring over the last five games.

SWAC IMPROVEMENT: The Hornets have scored 62.9 points per game against conference opponents so far, an improvement from the zero per game they managed in non-conference play.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Caleb Hunter has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Mississippi Valley State field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has 28 field goals and 12 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Alabama State is 0-5 this year when it scores 63 points or fewer and 3-2 when it scores at least 64.

COLD SPELL: Mississippi Valley State has lost its last 14 road games, scoring 57.6 points, while allowing 96.6 per game.

FREQUENTLY FOULED: Alabama State has attempted the 12th-most free throws in the country at 23.8 per game. Mississippi Valley State has gotten to the line far less frequently and is averaging only 12.1 foul shots per game (ranked 301st).

