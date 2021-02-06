Troy puts streak on line vs Ga. Southern

Georgia Southern (11-9, 5-6) vs. Troy (10-9, 4-5)

Trojan Arena, Troy, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Troy looks for its fifth straight victory of the season as it goes up against Georgia Southern. Georgia Southern fell 68-56 at Troy in its last outing. Troy is coming off a 68-56 win at home against Georgia Southern in its most recent game.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Troy's Zay Williams, Kam Woods and Duke Miles have collectively scored 43 percent of all Trojans points this season, although that figure has fallen to 28 percent over the last five games.

RAMPING IT UP: The Trojans have scored 66.4 points per game against Sun Belt opponents so far, an improvement from the 57 per game they managed in non-conference play.BRILLIANT BRYANT: Zack Bryant has connected on 35.5 percent of the 62 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 21 over his last five games. He's also made 81.7 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: Georgia Southern is 0-5 when scoring fewer than 60 points and 11-4 when scoring at least 60.

PERFECT WHEN: Troy is a perfect 7-0 when it holds an opponent to 62 points or fewer. The Trojans are 3-9 when opponents score more than 62 points.

DID YOU KNOW: The Georgia Southern defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 23.9 percent of all possessions, which ranks the Eagles 16th among Division I teams. The Troy offense has turned the ball over on 21.4 percent of its possessions (ranking the Trojans 283rd, nationally).

