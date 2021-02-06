Tatum, Celtics set for matchup against the Suns

Boston Celtics (12-9, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (12-9, fifth in the Western Conference)

Phoenix; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup against Phoenix. He ranks sixth in the league averaging 27.3 points per game.

The Suns are 5-4 on their home court. Phoenix is 5-2 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Celtics are 7-6 in road games. Boston ranks ninth in the NBA allowing just 109.7 points while holding opponents to 46.9% shooting.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Paul is shooting 47.4% and averaging 16.4 points. Mikal Bridges is averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

Tristan Thompson leads the Celtics with 8.4 rebounds and averages 7.1 points. Daniel Theis is shooting 58.1% and averaging 11.1 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 5-5, averaging 109.2 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.7 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.4 points on 45.2% shooting.

Celtics: 4-6, averaging 109.6 points, 43 rebounds, 21.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.4 points on 47.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Suns: Cameron Payne: out (foot), Dario Saric: out (health and safety protocols), Abdel Nader: day to day (left ankle), Jae Crowder: day to day (right foot).

Celtics: Romeo Langford: out (right wrist), Marcus Smart: out (calf), Jaylen Brown: out (knee).