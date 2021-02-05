Sports

Sherfield leads Nevada past Boise St. on late shot

The Associated Press

RENO, Nev.

Grant Sherfield hit a jump shot with three seconds left to lift Nevada to a 74-72 win over Boise State on Friday night. On the next possession for the Broncos, RayJ Dennis missed a 3-pointer, allowing the Wolf Pack to hold on for the victory.

Desmond Cambridge Jr. had 21 points to lead the Wolf Pack. Sherfield added 20 points.

K.J. Hymes Jr. had 17 points for Nevada (13-7, 8-5 Mountain West Conference), which earned its fifth straight home victory.

Derrick Alston Jr. had 23 points for the Broncos (14-3, 10-2). Emmanuel Akot added 19 points. Abu Kigab had 15 points.

Boise State has lost two of its last three following a 13-game win streak to fall a half-game behind conference-leading Utah State.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

  Comments  

Basketball

Pistons scorched by Suns, 109-92

College Sports

Evan Mobley will be the center of attention when USC and UCLA renew rivalry

Baseball

Bill Plaschke: Adding Trevor Bauer to an already stacked Dodgers roster? It’s not even fair

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service