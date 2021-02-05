Top-ranked Utah and Charlotte square off

Utah Jazz (17-5, first in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (10-12, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Charlotte; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The NBA-leading Utah Jazz travel to take on the Charlotte Hornets Friday.

The Hornets are 5-6 in home games. Charlotte is sixth in the Eastern Conference in team defense, giving up only 110.5 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Jazz have gone 8-3 away from home. Utah is the NBA leader with 49.3 rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 13.4.

The Hornets and Jazz match up Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gordon Hayward leads the Hornets scoring 22.9 points per game, and is averaging 5.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists. Devonte' Graham is averaging 3.9 made 3-pointers and 17.9 points over the last 10 games for Charlotte.

Donovan Mitchell leads the Jazz averaging 23 points while adding 4.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Jordan Clarkson is averaging 18.4 points and 4.2 rebounds while shooting 46.4% over the last 10 games for Utah.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 4-6, averaging 112.6 points, 42.5 rebounds, 28.4 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points on 47.8% shooting.

Jazz: 9-1, averaging 117.3 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.6 points on 44.1% shooting.

INJURIES: Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (foot), Terry Rozier: day to day (ankle).

Jazz: Elijah Hughes: out (ankle).