Sports

Islanders take on the Penguins on 5-game slide

By The Associated Press The Associated Press

Pittsburgh Penguins (5-4-1, fourth in the East Division) vs. New York Islanders (3-4-2, eighth in the East Division)

Uniondale, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York heads into the matchup against Pittsburgh after losing five in a row.

New York finished 35-23-10 overall and 11-7-4 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Islanders scored 189 total goals last season, 29 on power plays and six shorthanded.

Pittsburgh finished 8-6-3 in division play and 17-15-2 on the road in the 2019-20 season. The Penguins averaged 3.4 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes per game.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

INJURIES: Islanders: None listed.

Penguins: Kris Letang: day to day (lower body), John Marino: out (covid protocol).

  Comments  

Sports

Oilers take on the Flames, look for 4th straight victory

February 05, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Hughes and the Canucks visit the Maple Leafs

February 05, 2021 12:10 AM

Sports

Nashville visits Florida after overtime win

February 05, 2021 12:10 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service