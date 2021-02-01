Sports
Ottawa faces Edmonton, aims to stop 8-game slide
Ottawa Senators (1-7-1, seventh in the North Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (5-6-0, fifth in the North Division)
Edmonton, Alberta; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Ottawa aims to stop its eight-game losing streak when the Senators take on Edmonton.
Edmonton went 37-25-9 overall and 11-9-4 in division play during the 2019-20 season. The Oilers scored 223 total goals last season while collecting 381 assists.
Ottawa finished 9-9-5 in division play and 7-21-6 on the road a season ago. The Senators averaged 30.6 shots per game last season on the way to scoring 2.7 goals per game.
The teams meet for the second game in a row.
INJURIES: Oilers: None listed.
Senators: Christian Wolanin: out (lower body), Thomas Chabot: day to day (undisclosed).
