Racine carries Fairleigh Dickinson past Bryant 95-84

The Associated Press

TEANECK, N.J.

Pier-Olivier Racine scored a season-high 23 points on 10 of 13 shooting as Fairleigh Dickinson topped Bryant 95-84 on Sunday.

Racine added three blocks and four rebounds against one turnover.

Jahlil Jenkins had 18 points for Fairleigh Dickinson (5-9, 4-4 Northeast Conference). Elyjah Williams added 16 points, 14 rebounds and seven assists. Brandon Rush had 15 points and Callum Baker 14.

The 95 points were a season best for Fairleigh Dickinson.

Peter Kiss had 24 points and six rebounds for the Bulldogs (10-5, 6-4). Charles Pride added 18 points. Chris Childs had 16 points and Michael Green III 11.

Fairleigh Dickinson defeated Bryant 81-79 on Saturday.

